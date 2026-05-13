Ambulance flips on I-285 in DeKalb County, blocking several lanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of Interstate 285 are blocked on Wednesday evening after an ambulance overturned.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show an ambulance turned over on its side.

The sound wall on the right side of the interstate appears to have suffered damage, but it’s unclear if it was the result of a crash.

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Police are currently blocking three right lanes.

There does not appear to be another car on scene that was involved in the crash.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the crash.

It’s also unclear if there were any patients in the ambulance or if anyone was hurt.

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