3 arrested for stashing $230K of drugs into suitcases

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Three men associated with a drug trafficking organization have been arrested near Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they learned the organization was using commercial flights to move large amounts of marijuana across state lines.

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Investigators found two men, Julian Gutierrez and Rigoberto Santacruz, at the Augusta Regional Airport with suitcases hiding approximately 120 pounds of marijuana.

Later, investigators searched a motel room in Richmond County where they found Agustin Castaneda with another 65 pounds of marijuana hidden in suitcases.

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In total, the 185 pounds of marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $230,000.

All three men were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

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