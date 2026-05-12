Have questions about your finances? WSB-TV hosting free, live ‘Ask a Debt Expert’ event

ATLANTA — The average credit card balance in Georgia is just over $8,000. The state ranks 19th in overall credit card debt nationwide.

That’s why Channel 2 Action News is hosting a live event called “Ask a Debt Expert” to help you manage your financial debt.

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You will be able to chat live event called “Ask a Debt Expert” to help manage your financial debt from Money Management International. The nonprofit organization provides financial counseling.

The event offers free and confidential assistance to people who are struggling to get out of debt.

The event starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. Check back on WSBTV.com or the free WSB-TV News app for access to the chat

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