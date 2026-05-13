Man arrested in garbage truck crash that closed Georgia highway for hours found at Wendy’s

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A state road is reopened after hours of traffic blocks after a garbage truck crash on Wednesday morning.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the truck overturned on Gillsville Highway/SR 323 in Hall County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started at 8:33 a.m.

Crews spent hours working to remove the truck and clean up trash in the roadway before traffic reopened at about 4:40 p.m.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News that Richard Georgia Harvey, 43 of Sugar Hill, was the man driving the garbage truck.

He’s now been arrested for failing to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving a vehicle with an expired tag.

When officers first got to him, he was taken to a local hospital for a medical assessment, as he was injured.

At the hospital, he ran off on foot.

Deputies found him later at a Wendy’s on South Enota Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group