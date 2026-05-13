2 charged after sexual abuse, trafficking investigation involving metro Atlanta child

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Two people were charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile in a metro Atlanta city.

The Brookhaven Police Department said Olga Patricia Mejia Zavala, 35, and Andres Hernandez, 45, were under investigation after a juvenile victim was reported to the department through a local school.

Brookhaven police said that as a result of the investigation, Hernandez was charged with trafficking a person for labor servitude, rape, aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sodomy.

Mejia Zavala was also charged with trafficking, rape, aggravated child molestation, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child.

Both Hernandez and Mejia Zavala are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The Brookhaven Police Department said no other information will be released at this time to protect the juvenile victim’s privacy and the integrity of the investigation.

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