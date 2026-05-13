Tiffany Haddish wants her DUI case in Georgia thrown out over ‘substantial delays’

ATLANTA — Actress Tiffany Haddish is asking a judge to throw out the DUI case against her in Fayette County over “substantial delays in her case.”

Haddish was arrested in January 2022 after a police officer found her asleep behind the wheel along Highway 74 around 2:30 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish In her mugshot from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it shows Tiffany Haddish smiling for the camera. (PHOTO: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

As a Peachtree City officer was heading to the scene, they noticed Haddish’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, with her pulling into the yard of a home nearby.

Following the traffic stop, the officer arrested and charged Haddish with DUI.

In court documents filed in Fayette County on Monday, her attorneys claim Haddish “has repeatedly requested information regarding the status” of her case.

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“The Court has responded on several occasions that it was ‘working on it,’” the documents said. “Ms. Haddish has indicated to the Court that she was ready for trial approximately ten times and that she was just waiting for the orders from the Court.”

Haddish’s attorneys said “the length of delay has been (thus far) nearly 52 months. The reason for the delay is unknown to defendant.”

“Therefore, Ms. Haddish respectfully requests that the Court find that this substantial delay without any apparent justification was in violation of her constitutional rights to a speedy trial,” the document shows.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fayette County Solicitor’s Office for comment on this story and is waiting to hear back.

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