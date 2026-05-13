Student held at gunpoint during police response to hoax call at school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is fed up with people behind fake school threats after one of them ended with her son being held at gunpoint.

Yesenia Nava told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that police detained her son in the chaos at Norcross High School.

Responses from police and the school LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

She says these fake calls are putting people in danger.

Channel 2 was there Monday next to plenty of nervous parents waiting for answers. Meanwhile, one parent was waiting for her son to come out of handcuffs once police realized he had nothing to do with it.

“That day I had a lot of thoughts, and I know I’m not the only mother,” Nava said.

Cellphone video shows a teen being detained with guns drawn in the school parking lot.

Police were swarming the campus looking for an armed man when he first called his mom to tell her what he was seeing.

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