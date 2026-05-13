Principal charged with battery against student during walkout

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school principal is charged with simple battery against a 10th grader.

It happened as students across metro Atlanta walked out of school to protest ICE operations earlier this year.

The student’s father shares videos of the encounter LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

According to the warrant, Campbell High School Principal Paul Gillhan is accused of grabbing a student’s bookbag and wrist and yanking him, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.

“Nobody is going to put their hands on my child without any consequences, because as he found out when you break the law there’s consequences,” said the student’s father, Suri Chadha Jimenez.

The Cobb County School District sent a statement saying they stand firmly behind Principal Gillihan and believe the facts will show he acted appropriately.

“We are disappointed by the Magistrate Court’s decision, but it is important to remember the full context surrounding this incident. These walkouts were encouraged by outside groups and adults during the school day, creating a tense situation that required administrators to act quickly to maintain student safety and order,” they said in the statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group