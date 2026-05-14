Police investigating apparent deadly motorcycle crash in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA — Police are investigating what appears to have been a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

Gwinnett County officers are investigating the crash involving a motorcycle at Stone Mountain Hwy. and Davis Rd. SW.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene and saw a motorcycle and car that had been involved in a crash.

Get all the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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A man appears to have died in the crash, but police have not confirmed that information. His name has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash or if anyone will be charged.

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