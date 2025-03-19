Extremely emaciated puppy abandoned near Cobb home in freezing weather

MARIETTA, Ga. — Detectives in Cobb County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an aggravated animal cruelty case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crime Stoppers said the incident happened on Feb. 21.

On Feb. 22, just before 1 p.m., authorities said a Good Samaritan reported the incident to Cobb County Animal Services.

The witness said an unidentified man had abandoned an extremely emaciated mixed-breed puppy, resembling a labradoodle, in a metal cage near a home on Forest Lane SE in Marietta. Surveillance video shows the man dropping off the cage and running away.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to detectives, the cage did not have food, water, or bedding. At that time, the dog was left in between 30 to 32 degrees weather, officials said.

On Feb. 24, doctors examined the puppy and found that the ribs, spine, pelvic bones, and all bones close to the skin’s surface were visible from a distance. There was no visible body fat, but there was a significant loss of muscle mass.

Anyone who recognized the man or has any information on the case can submit a tip anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. You can also contact Det. Whitley via email.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group