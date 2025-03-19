Georgia Tech student realizes his classmate is the doctor who delivered him

ATLANTA — A group project in a Georgia Tech history class was a reunion more than 21 years in the making.

Dr. Bob Hirsch, a retired OB-GYN, decided to take part in the Institute’s 62 or Older Program to keep his mind sharp after retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. This semester, he decided to take History of the South Before 1864.

When the professor assigned a group project, Hirsch joined fourth-year mechanical engineering major Hudson Higgins and his friends.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As the group introduced themselves to each other and Hirsch learned Higgins was from Johns Creek, the doctor asked the younger student who delivered him.

Higgins didn’t know, so he called his mom and asked who the doctor was who delivered him.

“She remembered his name, Dr. Hirsch, right off the bat. She had been going to see him since she was back in school,” Higgins said.

They learned that Hirsch had been the first person to hold Higgins.

TRENDING STORIES:

The doctor says he delivered thousands of babies in his four-decade career, but it’s still rare to meet one of them in the real world.

“I didn’t think about it when I saw a patient or through practice at all. I still see some people that I’ve delivered that are now in their teens and 20s and 30s, and occasionally I’ll be in a restaurant or in a grocery store, and somebody will come up to me and say, ‘My mom says, I have to come say hello to you, because you delivered me,’” Hirsch said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group