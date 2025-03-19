Ex-UGA player kicked off team after child cruelty arrest reaches plea deal

ATHENS, GA. — A former University of Georgia player kicked off the team after his arrest last summer has agreed to a plea bargain.

Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas reached an Alfred plea on two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Athens-Clarke County prosecutors dropped the felony charges for child cruelty and family violence, according to his attorneys.

“I am happy that we were able to obtain this very favorable result for RaRa and look forward to seeing the great things Mr. Thomas does personally and professionally in the future,” attorney Kim Stephens said. “Mr. Thomas can’t wait to get back on the field doing what he loves.”

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence but acknowledge that pleading guilty is in their best interest, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

