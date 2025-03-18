WATCH: Driver turns truck’s lights off during chase on GA 400 while going 100+ mph

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Sandy Springs released dashcam video of a chase where a driver fled from one metro Atlanta city to the next.
On Feb. 28, around 11:23 p.m., Sandy Springs officers were contacted by Forsyth County deputies about a red Ford F-150 with a temporary tag driven by Jose Ramirez-Rodas.
Sandy Springs officials Ramirez-Rodas fled from Forsyth County deputies on Georgia 400 southbound and was headed towards Sandy Springs.
Ten minutes later, officers sitting on GA-400 southbound near Interstate 285, spotted the truck and got behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop.
Police said Ramirez-Rodas stopped, but as officers got out of their patrol vehicles, the suspect drove off and continued traveling eastbound.
During the chase, SSPD said Ramirez-Rodas turned all of his lights off, changed lanes abruptly, and failed to use turn signals, all while traveling over 100 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
After a short chase, Sandy Springs police executed a PIT maneuver, stopping the truck and ending the chase.
Ramirez-Rodas was arrested and charged with the following:
- Reckless driving
- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer
- DUI- alcohol less safe
- Turning movement and required signals
- Driving on a roadway laned for traffic
- Firearm/Knife possession during a crime
- Obstruction
He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.
