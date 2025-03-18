Doctor who practices in GA ordered to pay $700K in restitution to Medicare over alleged fraud

ROME, Ga. — A Tennessee doctor who also practices in Georgia has settled claims that his office knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary therapy.

The United States alleges that between September 2009 and January 2017, Dr. Robert Burkich, M.D. billed Medicare for administering the chelation drug edetate calcium disodium to Medicare beneficiaries who were not suffering from lead poisoning.

The drug is prescribed to people suffering from lead poisoning and lead encephalopathy and is rarely used.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Burkich falsely represented to Medicare that his patients suffered from lead poisoning or other heavy metal-related diseases to avoid Medicare’s restrictions and get reimbursement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia filed a lawsuit against Burkich and his practice, accusing them of violating the False Claims Act.

Burkich and his practice will jointly pay $700,000 to the United States which will be used as restitution to Medicare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group