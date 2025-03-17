Heavy police presence on Windy Hill Road as officers serve search warrant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has officers on Windy Hill Road to serve a search warrant.
The heavy police presence, visible thanks to NewsChopper2, shows several police vehicles in the area, including one in front of a home.
Police did not provide further details, though visuals show officers are still out at the home.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this developing situation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fani Willis, Fulton DA’s office given 30 days to pay $54K for open records act violations
- ‘American Idol’s’ singing garbage man Doug Kiker dies
- Gwinnett 16-year-old missing for over 1 year found safe
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group