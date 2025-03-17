Gwinnett 16-year-old missing for over 1 year found safe

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl who disappeared more than a year ago that had last been seen running from her home with no shoes on has been found safe and alive, according to police.

For 13 months, loved ones searched for Asata Amun. Police said she had left her home on Westoak Court in Buford on Feb. 1, 2024.

Her father, Kwabena Amun, reported her missing. According to Gwinnett County police, Asata Amun has been in Tennessee Department of Children’s Services custody since February 2024, under a different name.

Officials said they got a breakthrough in the case when a Tennessee case manager found inconsistencies in her statements, creating further research into missing children in Georgia.

Tennessee officials then reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Authorities have arranged to transfer Asata Amun’s custody to the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services. The investigation into her disappearance remains active.

La Vergne, Tenn. is about 250 miles from Gwinnett County.

“Detectives extend their gratitude to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the La Vergne Police Department for their assistance in this case,” the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has been following this case since Gwinnett County police shared a news release about the case in April last year.

Jones spoke earlier this month to Asata Amun’s mother, Jasmine Dominique, about it being more than a year since her daughter was last seen.

“It’s not something easy for me. It’s hard,” Dominique said.

Dominique said at the time that the last 13 months of not knowing where Asata Amun were tearing her apart.

“I feel like it’s not common not to hear something at all,” Dominique said.

