‘It’s not easy for me:’ Mother remains hopeful after 16-year-old daughter vanished over a year ago

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thirteen months ago, a 16-year-old girl disappeared after she was seen running from her home with no shoes on. Channel 2 Action News checked with police and learned Asata Amun still hasn’t been found.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has been following this case since Gwinnett County police shared a news release about the case in June last year.

Jones spoke to Asata Amun’s mother, Jasmine Dominique, about it being more than a year since her daughter was last seen.

“It’s not something easy for me. It’s hard,” Dominique said.

Dominique says the last 13 months of not knowing where Asata Amun is is tearing her apart. She’s trying to stay positive, but then reality sets in.

“I feel like it’s not common not to hear something at all,” Dominique said.

Gwinnett County police say the 16-year-old was last seen on her family’s video doorbell, running from her home in Sugar Hill last year in February with no shoes on.

Police say her father, Kwabena Amun, screamed to Asanta Amun: “So you are just going to run like a coward. Asata.”

Kwabena Amun told Jones in an exclusive interview last year that his daughter ran away after he threatened to send her to military school if she kept getting in trouble.

A year later, police say they have no updates on her whereabouts.

That is baffling to her mother, who lives in Connecticut. Dominique says the last time her daughter ran away, she called her. But not this time.

“She knows my number. She could have sent me a message,” Dominique explained.

Police searched Kwabena Asata’s home, looking for clues to the 16-year-old disappearance. Children’s Protective Services removed Asata Amun’s two sisters from the home after complaints that their father was physically abusing them.

“Thank God. They’re not with him,” Dominique said.

When Jones spoke to the 16-year-old’s father last year, he said he never abused his children and wanted Asata home.

“I just want to make sure my baby girl is OK. That she is alright,” Kwabena Amun said.

Dominique wants anyone who has information about her disappearance to contact the police.

“I just want to make sure that wherever she is, she’s OK. You know, she’s alive.”

Jones called Kwabena Amun to get his response to this story. Jones left a message and is waiting to hear back.

Police said early in their investigation he was not being cooperative.

Kwabena Amun said he was trying to protect the privacy of his family.

