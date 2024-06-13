‘I just want her to be safe.’ Mother desperate for answers after daughter disappeared 3 months ago

ATLANTA — The mother of a teenager missing for more than 3 months believes she left home because she wasn’t happy at home.

The father of 16-year-old Asata Amun denies that, saying she was doing well at home and at school.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that it is extremely unusual that after more than three months no one has heard from Asata after she left her home.

Channel 2 Action News has learned she had no shoes and had on pajama pants when she left.

We traveled to another state to interview her mother to see if she had some insight into why Asata would disappear.

Jasmine Dominique said she is worried sick over the disappearance of Asata.

“If she ran away and she is safe, I’m fine with it. I don’t want to think about anything negative,” Dominique said. “I just want her to be OK.”

Gwinnett County police say Asata’s father reported her missing after his video doorbell recorded her running from their home in Sugar Hill.

Kwabena Amun said his daughter had been having disciplinary issues and left after he mentioned sending her to a military academy.

“Anytime I’m eating dinner, we’re eating dinner, I’m looking to see if she’s going to be hitting the Ring doorbell,” Kwabena Amun said.

Channel 2 Action News traveled out of state to interview Asata’s mother.

Dominique said her daughter ran away before because she wasn’t happy at home.

“She called me, and she told me that, ‘Please come and get me. I don’t want to stay with him,’” Dominique said.

But this time was different.

“This time she didn’t call me. She didn’t text me. She didn’t do nothing. I honestly don’t know what happened,” Dominique said.

Asata’s father told Jones she was taking advanced courses at school and other than her disciplinary issues, her home life was good.

He chalked up the claims by his ex as the residue of a messy divorce.

“I have my kids and my wife doesn’t,” Kwabena Amun said.

Police said it’s extremely unusual for a child to be missing this long without talking to anyone.

“We do not have any evidence that she has tried to make contact with her family, friends or anyone else since the date of her disappearance,” Sgt. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Dominique said nothing would make her happier than to hear from her daughter.

“I just want her to be safe. That’s all I want,” she said.

Police say they have interviewed Asata’s father and search warrants have been issued. Right now, they still consider this a missing person’s case.

They say they are pursuing every avenue in an effort to find Asata and bring her home.

