Risk of large hail, possible tornadoes from storms Thursday

By late afternoon to evening, showers and storms will develop Thursday.

The risk for strong storms will be increasing as we head into the evening hours. As this line of storms comes through, it will bring the threat of severe weather.

We are talking about the potential of 60 mph damaging winds, large hail that could be 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter, and we cannot rule out a brief tornado.

The risk of damaging wind gusts is moderate, and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief meteorologist Brad Nitz expects there will be some trees, tree limbs and powerlines knocked down. There also is a moderate threat of large hail, and a low threat of a brief tornado.

