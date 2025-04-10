8 being questioned after shooting at Marietta apartment complex leads to chase, crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — Eight people are being questioned after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night in Marietta.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of gunfire at Lakeside at Town Center Apartment Homes, located at 425 Williams Drive.

One caller said bullets entered their apartment, but no one inside was hit. Callers described a black BMW sedan that sped away from the shooting scene.

Police officers spotted that BMW and chased it to the intersection of Polk Street and Mountain View Road, where the driver of the BMW lost control, struck a power pole, and rolled over on its side.

Five men were taken into custody from that car and driven back to police headquarters for questioning. Police found multiple handguns and a rifle inside the wrecked BMW.

During the chase, several people from the shooting scene arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in multiple vehicles.

Two of those people were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police are questioning those injured people.

Marietta Police Department Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged by gunfire.

A total of eight people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. The investigation is still active.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Marietta Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for the arrest and indictment of suspects.

