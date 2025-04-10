Chase with stolen car ends in wreck with 3 others in DeKalb County, suspects injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into three others.

Investigators said earlier in the evening Wednesday, officers spotted the stolen car. When police tried to do a traffic stop, the car sped away, leading a chase.

DeKalb police said the chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Rockbridge and Allgood Roads when the stolen car crashed into three others.

Officers said two suspects are currently in custody, and they are also in serious condition from the wreck.

Another person not involved in the chase received minor injuries from the wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation of the chase and crash. DeKalb County said their officers are investigating the initial carjacking.

