Convicted killer mistakenly released from Clayton County Jail

A man convicted of murder for strangling his ex-girlfriend was released in error from the Clayton County Jail and is on the loose.

Law enforcement sources told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that when the state called the jail to prepare to transfer Kathan Guzman to prison, they learned he was no longer there. He was freed about two weeks ago.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison last year in the strangling death of 19-year-old Delila Grayson in 2022.

Her mother, Christina Grayson, says she was trying to break up with him. She said the district attorney’s office told her the mistaken release involved some kind of coding error.

Now, she is furious and said she’s scared for her life.

“They have no clue who coded it. They don’t know what’s going on or where he is,” Christina Grayson said. “And this is the problem: I have not seen a ‘Wanted’ nothing. I have not seen an alert or nothing. They have not alerted anyone.”

Sources said it appears someone at the jail may have looked at a computer screen showing Guzman’s first indictment was nolle prossed, or not prosecuted. But they said that entry clearly indicates it wasn’t prosecuted because there was a second upgraded indictment that the jury convicted him on.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen did not yet respond to a request for comment.

