Next risk for strong to severe storms moves in Thursday

ATLANTA — Thursday will be another day to be weather aware across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is an earlier timeline for cold front moving through Thursday.

That means a higher risk for potentially strong to severe storms scattered across our area late Thursday into early Friday.

The main impacts will be damaging wind gusts along with the possibility for some large hail.

Monahan says we can’t rule out the risk of a brief, spin-up tornado either.

Here’s what to know:

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a cold front

Line of showers and storms – embedded strong storms possible – arrives late tomorrow afternoon

Damaging wind gusts, large hail possible; brief, spin up tornado risk is low

Clearing for the weekend; highs in the 60s Saturday, 70s on Sunday

