GA childcare teachers, staff to get $500 bonuses annually

ATLANTA — Georgia childcare teachers and staff will soon receive a $500 bonus as recognition of their ongoing hard work and commitment.

The bonuses come from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Their new initiative, Quality Rated Workforce Bonuses, will distribute an annual bonus to eligible staff members at Quality Rated Child Care providers.

The program is among the first of its kind in the nation.

“I am pleased that DECAL is able to invest $17 million a year to award these bonuses to the hard-working professionals and staff at programs delivering high-quality care and education to Georgia’s children,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “The annual $500 QRWB payments are an important addition to the programs we already offer that support Georgia’s child care workforce.”

