North Georgia school staff member fired after writing racial slur on the board

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video recorded inside a Walton County school has gone viral and cost one staff member his job.

The video showed a Walnut Grove staff member writing the N-word on a board at the front of a classroom.

“That should never be brought up in a classroom, like ever,” Adrienna Wyatt told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.

In the video, the staff member initially wrote out the word with the final letter missing. Then, in the video, a student is heard shouting “R” before the staff member wrote out the full word.

Some of the students could be heard laughing and cheering before the video abruptly ended.

“There was a lot of laughter in the video. Why do you think some of the kids thought it was funny?” Washington asked.

“Because they knew it was probably embarrassing because there were Black kids in the classroom,” Wyatt answered.

Wyatt said the daughter of a family friend recorded the video last week. Both Wyatt and her mother re-posted the video.

At last check, the video has gotten more than 40,000 views.

“People need to be held accountable for that and it’s not okay to make kids feel a certain type of way while they’re in your classroom,” said Wyatt.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Walton County School District wrote,

“Walton County School District is aware of the video that is circulating and we are investigating. The individual involved is no longer employed with the Walton County School District.”

“He probably got these students thinking to say it. They’re probably saying it now,” said parent Gary Brown.

People who shared the video with Washington told her the name of the staff member, but Channel 2 Action News has not been able to independently confirm that information.

Some parents in the area said they were both shocked and disappointed.

“A lot of people saying, ‘Oh, it was a joke. You don’t know what they were saying before.’ But what kind of joke inside of a classroom setting has to deal with those types of racial slurs?” Wyatt asked.

Channel 2 Action News has not been able to confirm what led up to the word being written on the board.

There is no word on whether the students seen laughing and cheering the video will be disciplined.

