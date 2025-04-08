Family of girl who died after allergic reaction to ant bites suing Snellville medical center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old girl died after she was bitten by ants in Gwinnett County. Now, her family is suing the medical center, claiming that her death was “preventable.”

Bethelhem Getu Hundie and Getahun Birhanu took their daughter, Maya, to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville on Oct. 7, 2024. Maya’s parents said she was bitten by ants in their front yard and she had an allergic reaction.

When they rushed to the hospital, the lawsuit alleges that the medical staff waited over 20 minutes to give her epinephrine, a medication that Maya’s parents say would have saved her life.

The lawsuit also claims that the medical center lacked the proper intubation equipment for pediatric patients.

“Hospitals must be prepared to treat their most vulnerable patients. The failures at Piedmont Eastside, from delayed treatment to inadequate resources, were not only negligent but inexcusable,” attorney Lloyd Bell said.

The family is seeking a jury trial and asking for damages to cover their pain and suffering and costs from Maya’s funeral.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Piedmont for a statement on Tuesday morning. We’re waiting to hear back.

