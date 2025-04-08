Suspect crashes during police chase following Chick-fil-A robbery in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating the robbery of a Chick-fil-A that ended with the suspect crashing while being chased by police.

At about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, DeKalb County police responded to a robbery reported at the Chick-fil-A located at 650 Decatur Village Way.

When they arrived, officers found several employees who had been pepper sprayed.

An employee told police that the suspect took a cash drawer from a register at the drive-thru window and sped away.

Police said the suspect vehicle was reported in three other robberies since Sunday morning.

Two of those robberies were in DeKalb County and the other was in Sandy Springs.

Less than an hour after Monday night’s robbery, Atlanta police found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it.

The suspect took off and ended up crashing.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

