3-year-old pinned between vehicles while father worked on car, Georgia deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A three-year-old boy was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital Wednesday afternoon after deputies said he was pinned between two vehicles.
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Monroe County deputies were called to a home along Shady Road just after 4 p.m regarding a child who had been trapped between two vehicles.
According to officials, the child’s father was working on a vehicle when the child’s mother tried to start it. Deputies said the vehicle, which had a manual transmission, suddenly jerked forward and pinned the child between the two vehicles.
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The boy, whose identity was not released, was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. His condition has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
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