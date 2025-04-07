Marijuana, other THC products may pose heart hazard, research shows

Is marijuana bad for your heart? New studies found growing evidence of a link between cannabis use and a higher risk of heart problems, including stroke and heart attacks.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with a grieving mother who believes her 25-year-old son’s death from heart disease was caused by Delta-8 gummies.

“That was my baby. That was my friend,” said Gladys Johnson.

She is heartbroken over the sudden death of her son Darrell Johnson.

She said he worked at Delta Air Lines as a baggage handler and was a healthy young man who liked to work out.

On March 10, 2024, he and his girlfriend bought several packages of 500-milligram THC gummies. He collapsed not long after eating them.

