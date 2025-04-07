One of 2 men killed by falling tree on Georgia golf course was a police officer

MIDLAND, Ga. — We are learning more about a father and son who were crushed by a falling tree at a Georgia golf over the weekend.

Matthew Terrell Collins Sr., 58, and Matthew Terrell Collins Jr., 29, were taking refuge under a tree in their golf cart when the tree fell and crushed them at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned on Monday that Matthew Collins Jr. had been a police officer with the Columbus Police Department.

“Matthew Jr. served our department with pride, and we are grateful for his service to this community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Collins family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Matthew Jr. was a loyal friend, a kindhearted soul, and someone who always showed up for the people in his life. He shared a deep bond with his father, and losing both of them so suddenly is a devastating blow to everyone who knew and loved them,” the fundraising page said.

A family member left a message on the page, saying: “Your kindness has been a true blessing during one of the hardest times of our lives.”

As of Monday evening, nearly $19,000 had been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

If you would like to contribute, you can CLICK HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group