2 dead after tree falls at Georgia golf course

MIDLAND, Ga. — Two people are dead after a tree fell at a golf course near Columbus.

It happened at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia.

WTVM-TV said storms were moving through the area at the time.

The Muscogee Coroner confirmed the deaths to the TV station and said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

