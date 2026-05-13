Stronger THC vapes can soon be sold to medical marijuana patients in Georgia

ATLANTA — Under a law signed Tuesday by Governor Brian Kemp, medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia can soon sell high potency THC vapes and marijuana flower for vaporization to qualified medical marijuana patients.

“We believe it’s a big step forward in the state of Georgia for the benefit of our patients,” said Botanical Sciences CEO Gary Long.

Long, who owns several medical cannabis dispensaries, says the vaporization use of medical marijuana will speed up the process of pain relief and reduction of symptoms, like seizures, in patients. Currently, medical cannabis is only available in edibles, tinctures and creams.

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People will be able to buy products from us that are available in vaporized forms, such as a vape pen, which has THC oil in it, and also as whole plant flower which will be prepackage in order for them to consume in the same way, through vaporization.

The previous limit on THC content to 0.5% has also been lifted, so vape pens can now contain up to 50% THC potency.

“The low THC oil products were like offering someone dying of cancer a baby aspirin. This no allows us to give stronger medicine that takes a more immediate effect. So, if you’re having an epileptic seizure, you can use those products and experience relieve in seconds, rather than 30 minutes to an hour,” said Judson Hill, Georgia Market President for Fine Fettle Dispensary.

Eighteen chronic medical conditions can qualify someone to receive a medical cannabis card including, but not limited to, cancer, ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, sickle cel, and severe autism or seizures.

Under changes covered in the newly signed SB 220, all cancer patients would qualify for medical cannabis, not just those with end stage disease.

“Now you get medical cannabis immediately, so this is something to treat the disease, rather than to give it to them during their final days,” said Hill.

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Many Georgia military veterans, including those with PTSD, have pushed for an expansion of the medical cannabis program to including vaping of higher dose THC oil.

Army veteran Gary Herber says medical marijuana helped him to get off prescription pain medications.

“For veterans who have severe PTSD and severe anxiety, you need help, and you need immediately,” said Herber.

In a signing statement, Governor Kemp said “I do not believe that a well implemented medical cannabis program will inevitably lead to the legalization of recreational use in Georgia nor is the question of recreational use anywhere in the bill on my desk for signature. I therefore sign Senate Bill 220 into law.”

The law takes effect on July 1.

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