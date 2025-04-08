Metro Atlanta sheriff’s office investigating reports of dead infants, deputies’ comments

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating reports of feticide at a home and also investigating the way deputies handled the call.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed that last month, they responded to a home on Blacks Creek Church Road to serve an arrest warrant and take someone into custody. It’s unclear if that person was arrested.

When they arrived, they found two more people with active arrest warrants, both of whom were taken into custody. None of the suspects’ names have been released.

Deputies also found meth and a syringe in a room with a child and one of the suspects.

While investigating, they were made aware of allegations of feticide, which is the killing of an unborn child, related to previous domestic abuse incidents. It was reported that there were two dead infants on the property.

Investigators got additional search warrants to investigate the feticide allegations, but the sheriff’s office’s statement does not confirm if they found any evidence of that. They add that the investigation is ongoing.

Later, the sheriff’s office says they were made aware of a video on social media that included “inappropriate comments made by deputies regarding a child.”

While investigating those comments, deputies learned that the person who made the post has left the area, despite knowing an investigation was being conducted. The resident and the parent of the child being referred to did not want to file a formal complaint, the sheriff’s office says.

Despite that, the sheriff’s office says they are continuing to investigate the “violations of policy” seen in the video.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this sensitive investigation and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” the sheriff’s office’s statement said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about both investigations.

