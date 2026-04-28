Rain and thunderstorms this morning; risk for strong storms late tonight into Wednesday

ATLANTA — It’s already a wet start to Tuesday morning and several rounds of rain will move through north Georgia between now and the weekend.

There is also a risk for strong storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking showers and thunderstorms moving through northwest Georgia. Some areas will see pockets of heavier rain and hear rumbles of thunder, but the severe weather risk will stay to our north and west.

That will change with the second round moving through late Tuesday night into the early Wednesday morning hours. There is a risk for strong storms with damaging wind gusts and the possibility for some hail.

We’re tracking the rain and timing when the next round arrives, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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