Neighbors may have to deal two data centers within half a mile

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say that while they were able to come to terms with having one data center in Rockdale County, they are having to process the potential of having a second one.

An Atlanta-based company has proposed building not too far away from the current data center along Farmer Road in Conyers.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with a neighbor who says she can’t even drive that direction because it makes her so emotional.

“This is where we grew up. This is where we raised our children,” Dr. Linda Aikens-Young said. “It’s very heartbreaking.”

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The retired educator says she spent her entire life living on Farmer Road, but now it’s home to a data center under construction.

“I had no intentions of having something of this nature as a neighbor,” she said.

Soon, there could be another one half of a mile away.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Grind Capital Group is proposing a data center on Irwin Bridge Road.

The company shared a lengthy statement that read

Grind Capital Group remains committed to its proposed data center development in Conyers and to working collaboratively with local leaders and the community throughout the process. The company voluntarily deferred its application last month to allow residents and leaders of Rockdale County the time and space to complete their review of zoning policies related to data centers. This decision was made to ensure that any future proposal is fully aligned with updated local guidelines and considerate of how the project can advance the community’s long-term vision for responsible growth. Community input is an important and expected part of any zoning and development process, and Grind Capital Group is committed to transparency and engagement as the project moves forward. The proposed development represents a multi-billion-dollar investment in the region and is expected to deliver significant economic benefits. At full build-out, the project would generate thousands of construction jobs and create hundreds of high-quality permanent positions. In addition, it has the potential to substantially expand the local tax base, potentially increasing the tax digest by over 50 percent, helping to ease the property tax burden for residents over time while supporting critical public services. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, the company believes this project represents a transformative opportunity to meet the evolving needs of the local community. Grind Capital Group looks forward to continuing its dialogue with neighbors, school officials, and city and county leadership to deliver a project that aligns with our shared priorities and high standards. — Grind Capital Group

“I don’t think this is a good area. We have houses right next door,” neighbor Corliss Turner said.

But not everyone is against it.

“I am optimistic about it. I’ve done a lot of research on my own and new technologies developed, I really want to explore what it really, it really looks like,” Larry Cox said.

Rockdale County Chair and CEO Janice Van Ness says the project has not advanced to planning commission review or public hearings because of a county-wide moratorium.

“There is a lot to be decided because right now we’re going through the unified development ordinance process, which is a rewrite of our code,” she explained. “One thing we’ve focused on are the data centers.”

She says the county is focused on not having high-level water use facilities and they are prioritizing data center projects that benefit the community.

A community meeting is scheduled for May 12 at 6 p.m.

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