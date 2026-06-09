Georgia coaches told not to schedule Texas Tech games after Brendan Sorsby ruling

ATHENS, Ga. — Don’t expect University of Georgia and Texas Tech athletics to meet in any sport anytime soon.

That’s because Bulldogs coaches are being told to not schedule the Red Raiders in wake of controversy surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

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Sorsby is being treated for a gambling addiction after he admitted to making thousands of sports bets. At least 40 bets involved his team when he played at Indiana, but his lawyer says none of the bets were for games he played in.

A judge ruled on Monday that Sorsby can play this fall after he serves a two-game suspension. That has sparked backlash across college athletics, including in Athens.

NO SCHEDULING TEXAS TECH?

A UGA Athletics Association spokesman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News national reports that Athletic Director Josh Brooks sent a memo to all coaches on Monday to stop scheduling games with Texas Tech.

Brooks took to social media on Monday night to double down on his feelings about the Sorsby ruling.

“True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong, not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules,” Brooks wrote on X.

Brooks isn’t alone. Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen also told his coaches not to schedule Texas Tech. And ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the Big Ten will consider a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sport.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to other athletic departments in Georgia for statements.

WHAT TEXAS TECH IS SAYING

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is standing by Sorsby.

“As we have said before, we do not believe that circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility. As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order. A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan’s time as a student at Texas Tech,” Hocutt said in a statement.

The NCAA plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong, not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules. — Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) June 9, 2026

Statement from Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt pic.twitter.com/pEolDEejjf — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) June 8, 2026

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

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