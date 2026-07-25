6 adults rescued on the Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire rescued six people from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say several people are stranded on the riverhead bank near the East Palisades Trail.

Those who needed rescuing told crews that they lost contact with their raft and needed help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Boat, drone and ground resources were used to reach the group and remove them from the area.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Officials say to make sure you’re staying aware of the speed of the current if you’re in the water.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group