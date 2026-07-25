VIDEO: Kidnapped Georgia teen rescued from motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are in custody after SWAT officers rescued a 13-year-old who had been kidnapped in Georgia and brought to Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they were able to track the girl to a motel more than 130 miles where she was taken from.

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They say when they arrived, Jonathon Kelly, 42, ran from the room, hopped in a car and tried to drive off.

Body camera video from the arrest shows Kelly with his hands up before he gets in the car and tries to back up. When officers block his way, he accelerates and crashes into the motel.

Kelly gets out of the car and tries to run off, but is captured and arrested.

“[That’s] about the dumbest thing you could’ve done,” an officer can be heard telling Kelly. “Enjoy the next chapter of your life.”

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Deputies did not release video footage from inside the the motel room where the girl was being held.

Giovannie Carter, 32, was also arrested. Both face multiple charges, but investigators did not clarify exactly what charges they face.

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