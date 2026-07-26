Gwinnett native killed in hiking accident, leaving behind pregnant wife

BIG BEAR, Calif. — A Gwinnett County native who was living in California died in a tragic hiking accident.

Andy Ferrarone, 33, was involved in what friends describe as a “horrific hiking accident” earlier this month and was on life support before passing away on July 15.

According to his obituary, he was rock climbing in Big Bear, California at the time of the accident.

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Ferrarone, a software engineer, lived in Peachtree Corners as a teenager and graduated from Norcross High School, his obituary reads.

“Andy will be remembered for his gentleness, his open-hearted generosity, and the lasting sense of love he gave to the people fortunate enough to know him," his family wrote.

He leaves behind a wife, Nina, who is just over eight weeks pregnant.

Friends started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to support his wife in paying off medical bills and caring for the child on her own.

“Andy and Nina were known for their warmth and outgoing spirit, and the love they shared touched everyone around them," they wrote.

Click here to donate.

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