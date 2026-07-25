‘He served with pride:’ Metro Atlanta police sergeant dies after 24 years of service

WINDER, Ga. — A metro Atlanta law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its longtime officers.

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The Winder Police Department shared Friday the death of a sergeant who spent 24 years serving the city of Winder and its residents.

According to the department, Sgt. Daniel Evans was found dead at his home Friday morning. Officials have not released additional details surrounding his death.

“He faithfully served the Winder Police Department and the City of Winder for 24 years, dedicating his career to protecting and serving our community,” the department said. “His loss is deeply felt by his law enforcement family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Sgt. Daniel Evans ‘He served with pride:’ Winder police sergeant dies after 24 years of service (Winder Police Department)

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office also shared condolences, remembering the sergeant as a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on the community.

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“The passing of Sgt. Daniel Evans has many of us in a state of shock and disbelief,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sgt. Evans, a 24-year veteran of the Winder Police Department, was a remarkable public servant. He served his community with pride, humility, and compassion.”

The sheriff’s office said Evans often prayed for people he encountered while on duty and shared his faith in hopes of positively influencing their lives.

“Without a doubt, he significantly impacted our community, and he will certainly be missed by many,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Winder Police Department is asking the community to keep Evans’ wife, Danielle, his family, friends and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

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