Fiery crash involving 3 semi-trucks shuts down I-285

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving three semi-trucks, two passenger vehicles and a truck fire caused major delays along Interstate 285 in Clayton County early Saturday morning, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services crews were called to the crash near Riverdale Road around 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved in the wreck and one of the semi-trucks engulfed in flames in the engine compartment.

During Channel 2 Action News This Morning, a Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed significant traffic delays on I-285 for several hours Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze while paramedics treated people injured in the crash. Officials said crews had to shuttle water to the scene to support firefighting efforts because of the location of the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Three people, two men and one woman, were evaluated at the scene and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the other vehicles involved in the crash.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the incident.

The cause of the crash and what sparked the truck fire remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group