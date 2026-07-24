10 vehicles, including 3 tractor-trailers, involved in crash that shut down I-20

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound in Carroll County after a large crash involving three tractor-trailers and seven other cars.

Triple Team Traffic says the crash happened on I-20 near the Liberty Road exit. They suggest using Hwy. 78 as an alternate route.

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Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the vehicles involved and several police units in the area.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

Police say the area could be shut down for the next several hours, but there is no word on when it is expected to reopen.

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