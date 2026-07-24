Georgia mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter

MONROE, Ga. — A four-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times, according to police.

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Monroe police were called to the 700 block of Ridge Road around 9:44 p.m. Thursday on a “trouble unknown call.”

When officers arrived, they found the child suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said officers immediately began lifesaving measures, carried the girl away from the scene and took her to Walton County EMS personnel.

Authorities said Monroe officers then provided an emergency escort to an Atlanta-area hospital, with help from law enforcement agencies in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

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The child remains hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Police have charged the child’s mother, 31-year-old Ashley Brown of Monroe, in connection with the shooting.

Brown is charged with:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

Discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a roadway

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Caldwell at 678-522-1236 or Sgt. Mitch Studdard at 678-283-5422 .

Police asked the community to keep the child, her family and the first responders involved in their thoughts and prayers.

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