‘Operation Yellow Card’: 35 missing children recovered ahead of FIFA World Cup, feds say

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies say they have safely recovered 35 missing children from Massachusetts as part of a coordinated effort tied to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The children were located in Massachusetts and other states, including Georgia and Texas, and they were placed with family members or appropriate protective services, Boston 25 News reports.

The operation, known as “Operation Yellow Card,” is led by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts in partnership with other agencies in the state.

Officials said the initiative is designed to locate and protect vulnerable children at heightened risk of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, particularly ahead of the influx of international visitors expected for World Cup matches.

The operation entered its active phase in April and will continue through the tournament’s conclusion this summer.

In addition to locating missing children, investigators say the operation has also triggered multiple criminal investigations, including allegations involving kidnapping and human trafficking.

Acting U.S. Marshal Dennis Matulewicz said large-scale international events can increase the risk of exploitation.

“The upcoming FIFA World Cup is a monumental event for Massachusetts, but large gatherings historically bring a heightened risk of predatory exploitation targeting our communities’ most vulnerable youth,” Matulewicz said. “Operation Yellow Card represents our unyielding commitment to intercepting these threats and securing endangered children before they can be pulled into networks of trafficking and abuse.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the effort underscores the urgency of protecting at-risk young people.

“Human traffickers prey on our most vulnerable, targeting those who are often isolated or in crisis,” Noble said. “The men and women of the Massachusetts State Police, along with our local and federal partners, have remained laser-focused on the mission of Operation Yellow Card, to locate missing children from around Massachusetts and provide them with the support and protection they deserve.”

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