Mayor elected at 22 denies misusing city resources, re-files lawsuit

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams is taking his defense directly to residents as he fights allegations that he misused city funds and property.

During a virtual town hall Sunday night, Williams denied accusations outlined in a 21-page investigative report and accused city leaders of orchestrating a campaign to remove him from office.

Williams’ attorneys also announced they refiled a civil lawsuit against the city Monday, seeking to restore the mayor’s spending privileges while the city’s investigation continues.

He says he’s unfairly targeted for his age, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

“When I was not using it, it was at the city,” Williams said, referring to a city-issued vehicle.

“I literally used it for city business,” he added.

The comments addressed one of several allegations contained in the report, which accuses Williams of financial misconduct, including misuse of a city vehicle and fuel card.

Williams said he first learned of the allegations during an executive session on July 17. He claims city council members began documenting concerns about his conduct just days after he was elected at the age of 22.

“They didn’t want me in that position,” Williams said.

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