Murder suspect ‘nowhere near’ after escaping Georgia jail

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A statewide manhunt is underway for a murder suspect who escaped from a central Georgia jail on Sunday.

Pablo Zuriel Miranda, 32, escaped from the Atkinson County Jail on Sunday morning, Sheriff David Moore confirmed.

According to jail records, Miranda is charged with two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault.

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The sheriff told WALB that Miranda was loading food trays into a transport van when a jailer turned her back to throw away a box. When she turned back around, Miranda was running. She chased after, but was unable to catch him.

He says that Miranda’s escape is result of poor decisions but jail staff, but he takes responsibility.

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“I’m sorry. I failed you,” Moore said. “We made bad decisions, and now the community has to suffer for it. And I’m sorry for that.”

Moore says he does not believe Miranda is near Atkinson County on Monday.

“The things I have learned over the last 24 hours leads me to believe the escapee is nowhere near Atkinson County,” he wrote in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

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