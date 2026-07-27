Waymo catches fire after car crashes into back of it

Two vehicles, including a Waymo self-driving car, caught on fire following a crash in northeast Atlanta.

The fiery crash happened Sunday evening on Cheshire Bridge Road at Manchester Street.

A Waymo spokesperson says its car was waiting to make a left-hand turn when another driver crashed into the back of it. The spokesperson said the other vehicle caught on fire and “ignited” the Waymo.

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Atlanta Fire Rescue says its crews evaluated two people in the other vehicle, but they didn’t want to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

No one was inside the Waymo.

We’re digging into the safety issues of what happens if someone does get stuck in this situation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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