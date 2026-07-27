Flash Flood Warning for metro Atlanta counties

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There is a Flash Flood Warning for DeKalb and Rockdale counties until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Between 1-3 inches of rain has fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible.

The ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for thunderstorms has been canceled. Passengers were told there may still be departure delays.

Showers and storms in north Georgia are expected to fade in the afternoon, with hot and mainly dry conditions on the way.

There is a small chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s by the late afternoon.

For the rest of the week, other than the chance for some evening and early morning rain, there will not be a whole lot, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 2 LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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