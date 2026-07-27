Video shows ICE agents taking day laborers into custody at gas station

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Video captured Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside a metro Atlanta gas station appearing to take 14 people into custody.

It happened along Atlanta Highway in Forsyth County.

The video shows several men running in the parking lot after ICE agents showed up, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

One of the owners of the gas station told Channel 2’s Tom Jones her business has been down.

Some people said they had no problem with ICE raids, saying laws need to be followed.

Others say they are having a hard time finding people to do the work the day laborers who gathered here used to do.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group