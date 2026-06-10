Edgewood Ave shut down for large police investigation

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have shut down part of Edgewood Avenue for a large investigation Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to a shots fired called on Edgewood Avenue near intersection of Hilliard Street. A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw about a dozen officers and a K-9 unit investigating.

There are also several evidence markers and shell casings scattered in the road and on the sidewalk.

This is a breaking news story. Channel 2’s Bryan Mims will bring you the latest developments LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group